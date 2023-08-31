The organising committee of the Dualla Show has confirmed the event won’t be rescheduled this year, following its cancellation last Sunday (August 27).

The show – located near Cashel in Co. Tipperary – had been set to open to the public at 10:00a.m that morning.

However, before it got underway, organisers took the decision to cancel the event at the last moment on account of the weather.

In a post on its website on Sunday morning, which was also shared on the show’s social media pages, the organisers said: “Unfortunately, due to deteriorating weather conditions, we regret to announce the cancellation of Dualla Show 2023.”

The post added that refunds for tickets that were purchased online in advance of the event would be issued “in due course”.

In its latest statement, the Dualla Show committee confirmed that it would not be possible to reschedule the show for a later date this year.

The committee explained that, after an initial 6:00a.m inspection of the show field and car park sites on the morning of the show, the weather continued to deteriorate, up to the point that it became apparent to the organisers that the site had become unsafe to the general public.

The requirement to move over 500 trucks from the show field in wet ground conditions also posed safety concerns.

It was at this point that the organisers decided to cancel the event, and close off the field to the public.

At the time of the cancellation, many cattle and sheep that were entered in the livestock competition were already on site and unloading. After inspection of the livestock area the livestock competition was allowed to proceed, but without the attendance of the public.

The Dualla Show committee confirmed that refunding of all online-purchased general admittance tickets will commence this week, saying that processing times for refunds may vary depending on bank.

The committee said: “We want to thank local residents for their understanding and patience both during the lead up to the show and especially in the aftermath of the cancellation and the significant cleanup operation required to make surrounding roads safe.

“We want to thank all our sponsors, traders, exhibitors and vendors for their extreme patience and understanding, many of whom had already arrived onsite prior to the cancellation notice. Dualla Show management will be in contact directly in the coming weeks regarding the cancellation.

“We wish to apologise to all the people who travelled long distances only to be disappointed on arrival. We want to thank volunteers from the local community who gave up so much of their time to help safely remove trucks, support vehicles and service equipment from the field in extremely difficult conditions,” the show organisers said.