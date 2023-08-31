The value of “healthy hedgerows” is highlighted as this year’s Hedgerow Week 2023 begins tomorrow (Friday, September 1), and will run until next Friday (September 8).

The week, launched by Teagasc and the Heritage Council, will see farm walks take place nationwide, along with webinars and presentations.

Teagasc stated that the events are designed to address the “challenges” of maximising the benefits of hedgerows, with landowners permitted to cut hedges from tomorrow.

Minister of State with responsibility for land use and biodiversity, Pippa Hackett said:

“Hedgerows are essential features for biodiversity on our farms. They act as homes, food and shelter for wildlife, big and small, and provide safe corridors in which to travel and seek protection.”

She said that the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) is currently conducting a review of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) thresholds for the removal of hedgerows, which will be complete in “coming weeks”.

Hedgerow Week 2023 events

A different farm walk will take place each day, apart from Sunday, September 3.

The week will begin tomorrow (Friday, September 1) with a farm walk and machinery demonstration at Kildalton Agricultural College, Co. Kilkenny at 11:00a.m.

Two farm walks will take place between 11:00a.m ad 1:00p.m and 2:00p.m and 4:00p.m on the Saturday, September 2 in Kildare. The walks will also include a laying demonstration.

A farm walk and machinery demonstration will take place at Teagasc’s Grange research centre in Co. Meath on Monday, September 4 to look at the best practice in hedgerow planting and management.

Tuesday, September 5 will see another farm walk and machinery demonstration take place at Ballyhaise Agricultural College at 11:00a.m.

There will also be a talk and presentation that evening on what is in a hedge, by Eanna Ni Lamhna and Mary O’Connor at Newbridge Library, Co. Kildare at 6:00p.m. The same talk and presentation will be repeated at Cellbridge Library, Co. Kildare on Thursday, September 7.

A guided farm walk will take place on Wednesday, September 6 at Teagasc, Athenry, Co. Galway.

A mass path walk will take place in Dunmore, Co. Kilkenny 6:45p.m on Thursday, September 7 to identify autumn fruits of the hedgerows.

On Friday, September 8, Clones Library in Co. Monaghan will hold a talk with biodiversity officer for Monaghan County Council, Dr. Patricia McCreesh about the benefits of hedgerows to the environment.

Teagasc countryside management specialist, Dr. Catherine Keena said: “All native hedges are incredibly important for biodiversity, as they are generally 200 years old and, in addition to the hedge plants, the ground vegetation and soil may contain a diverse range of flowering plants.”