Creva International, a Co. Galway-based company with dairy farming roots, has secured an exclusive Irish distribution deal for the Urban computerised calf-feeding system from Germany.

The technology has proven such a success since its introduction to Irish farmers since 2002, and is now readily available through the Tirlán, Aurivo, Arrabawn, Dairygold, Drinagh, and Kerry co-ops.

Noel Kelly, CEO of Creva International, said he is excited about the collaboration: “We are delighted to partner with Urban in Ireland.

“As dairy farmers ourselves, we understand the challenges faced by farmers and the significance of ensuring excellent calf welfare.

“Our distribution agreement guarantees that farmers adopting the Urban system will receive top-tier calf-rearing advice and best practice information from their local co-op calf specialists.”

The new partnership means that farmers who invest in a new Urban system will receive complimentary calf-rearing and welfare consultations.

Experienced calf specialists from the local co-ops will visit each farm to guide farmers through essential aspects such as shed design, drainage, ventilation and calf management, in addition to providing advice on calf jackets, hutches and troughs.

Creva said that Urban is available with countrywide coverage of certified Urban installation, thanks to service engineers such as Urban Engineers; Hackett Enterprises Service Ltd.; Connor Dairy Service Ltd.; Monageer PM Electrical Ltd.; and David Johnston Calf Feedings Systems.

When implemented correctly, computerised calf-feeding systems have the potential to revolutionise calf-rearing.

Data sourced from Urban systems highlight its many benefits including up to 300g additional daily weight gain, up to 100% increased udder development (parenchyma cells), up to 40% reduced mortality and up to 1,000L of additional milk in the first lactation.

The system promotes earlier insemination and pregnancy of heifers, constant high temperature to reduce energy losses, and a steady temperature and mixture to minimise the risk of diarrhoea.

There are more than 2,000 systems already installed across Ireland.

Source: Creva International

Noel Kelly anticipates “that this partnership will drive further demand for Urban systems in Ireland”.

“Irish farmers will benefit immensely from the consultations and enhanced access to these exceptional systems, leading to healthier calf growth and improved overall welfare,” he said.

Creva International is a distributor of livestock equipment and materials to agricultural suppliers in Ireland and beyond.

Based in Athenry, Co. Galway they support farms and farmers by connecting them with pedigree products from all over the globe.

Founded in 2012, the company now operates in 50 countries, including the US, UK, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, and Australia.