Dry start to week with cold conditions in store

This week will start cold and frosty with lowest temperatures of 0° to minus 3° and some wintry showers in upland areas, according to Met Éireann.

This morning, Monday, December 16, will begin a cold, frosty morning with icy stretches in many areas and some mist patches.

According to the national forecaster, some heavy and wintry showers will affect upland areas in western parts of Ulster, Connacht and Munster.

Elsewhere, there will be a good deal of dry weather today with some winter sunshine. Top temperatures will range from 3° to 6°.

Tonight will see further showers in the west and north – some wintry in nature – and conditions will be mainly dry elsewhere.

Patches of frost, ice and freezing fog will be experienced nationwide tonight.

Lowest temperatures will reach 0° to minus 3° degrees and winds will be light in nature.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, will be a mainly dry day with sunny spells and top temperatures ranging from 2° to 6° at best with light winds.

Tuesday night will be mainly dry and very cold with lowest temperatures of 0° to minus 2° with frost and icy stretches forming quickly after dark. Patches of mist and fog will form for a time also.

On Wednesday, rain and freshening winds will spread over the country reaching most places by mid-afternoon.

Western counties are forecast to turn drier again later in the day but heavier pulses of rain are likely to feed into eastern parts during the evening. Temperatures will rise to between 7° and 9° on Wednesday.

Conditions will turn brighter and drier on Thursday with temperatures expected to reach 8° to 10°. Thursday night will turn cold with some ground frost expected.