Have suckler calf registrations increased or decreased in 2019?

The number of suckler-bred calves born – so far this year – has fallen by 26,989 head when compared to the same period in 2018, figures from the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) indicate.

However, dairy calf registrations are running ahead of last year’s levels – up 23,036 head compared to 2018.

Firstly, looking at suckler calf registrations in more detail, during the week ending December 13, some 6,196 beef calves were registered – back from 6,828 head for the same week in 2018.

The total number of suckler calves registered so far this year stands at 850,097 head. In the corresponding time frame in 2018, some 877,086 beef calves were registered – a 3% decrease.

Moving to dairy calf registrations, 5,231 dairy calves were registered during the week ending December 13 – a decrease of 407 head on the corresponding week in 2018.

Advertisement

Some 1.45 million dairy calves have been registered so far this year – an increase of 23,036 head when compared to the same period in 2018.

When combined, total calf registrations – both suckler and dairy – are running marginally behind last year’s levels. During the week ending December 13, 11,427 calves had been registered.

Overall, the total number of calves registered so far this year amounts to 2,301,571 head. But, in 2018, by the same date, some 2,305,524 head of calves had been registered.

Calf registrations up to and including week ending December 13: Suckler births: 850,097 head (-26,989 head);

Dairy births: 1,451,474 head (+23,036 head);

Total births: 2,301,571 head (-3,953 head).