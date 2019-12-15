Opportunity to purchase farmland bordering a river in Co. Galway

A peaceful plot of farmland at Derrymoyle on Glann Road, Oughterard, Co. Galway, comprising circa 6.07ac, is for sale by private treaty through DNG Martin O’Connor.

This is a unified parcel of land with clear demarcated borders, on an elevation and with good road frontage that establishes great connectivity.

Easily located from Oughterard village, the farmland is between the Connemara Lake Hotel and The Boat Inn.

Farmland Details

This compact and peaceful property has the added lure of bordering a stream which flows into Lough Corrib nearby. This is a natural source of water for all purposes.

The land, however, is in need of improvement, according to the estate agents. The farmland is good, dry quality land which, with cultivation, could easily be returned to good-quality grazing land.

Advertisement

The area is in a popular residential place next to Lough Corrib and, furthermore, is ideally suited for the construction of a dwelling house (SPP).

The land also comes with excellent amenity space for keeping animals or creating gardens, while being able to take advantage of the wonderful rural setting in close proximity to Oughterard village and its excellent amenities.

Elevated plot on 6.07ac;

Good-quality land in need of improvement;

Ideally suited for the construction of a dwelling house (SPP);

Beside Lough Corrib;

Borders a stream; and

Good road frontage Features of the property include:

Maps and further details are available from the sole selling agents DNG Martin O’Connor. This information can also be found online.

The property has a guide price of €70,000. If interested, an appointment to view the property is strictly through the selling agent.