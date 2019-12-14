Bachelors of 40-plus sought for competition

Bachelors aged 40 and over are being encouraged to enter the Westmeath bachelor competition 2020. The competition and black tie ball will take place in the Mullingar Park Hotel on Friday, March 13 next, with an attendance of 1,000 anticipated.

Tomas Nally, one of the organisers along with Niamh Nally and Shane Barkey, said that while applications have been flooding in from bachelors as far away as Canada, there haven’t been any from the 40-plus demographic.

“Similar competitions have been held in the past but this is a new concept totally,” said Tomas.

“We are looking for males aged over 18, with a strong social conscience who feel they encompass an inclusive Ireland of today and its qualities,” he said.

For the bachelor farmer, young and old, this is a chance to pit themselves against the best the ‘townies’ have to offer and show the country what the backbone of Ireland is all about. We especially feel that the older bachelor farmer can feel very marginalised in today’s society and this is their chance to show the young bulls who the real bosses are.

The judging panel will consist of Louis Walsh, Anne Doyle, Brian Dowling and Tara Farrell.

“With this calibre of panel, we are delighted that both entries and tickets for the event are already being sought through our website: www.westmeathbachelorcompetition.ie,” said Tomas.

Signature event

It is envisaged that the Westmeath bachelor competition will be the signature event of the proposed St. Patrick’s weekend Green Fest.

“In essence, the competition itself is hoping to find Ireland’s most eligible bachelor. Historically, Ireland has looked to our female population to find an individual who is polished, poised, has a social conscience and is able to represent themselves on a national stage.

“Now, it is the turn of the gentlemen to shine. This all-inclusive event naturally welcomes and invites men of all orientations and backgrounds to represent a new Ireland,” Tomas said.

The organisers are hoping to secure entrants from every county as well as abroad and are encouraging what they dub as Ireland’s ‘prodigal sons’ to return for the event.

The entrants will then be whittled down to 12 eligible bachelors who will battle it out for the top prize of €2,000 worth of shopping in Mullingar; a holiday worth €1,000; €500 for their chosen charity; and the signature Westmeath bachelor trophy along with the title of ‘Westmeath bachelor 2020’.

Women will also have a chance to impress on the night as the organisers are seeking 12 female chaperones for the finalists, the best dressed of whom will receive prizes.

“By securing an ‘A’-list celebrity judging panel, coupled with a gala signature event, the organisers hope to put Mullingar firmly on the map annually as the place to go for St. Patrick’s weekend.

“The depth of talent within the judging panel has bolstered the organisers hopes to bring the event to a TV audience within three years, eventually becoming the male equivalent of The Rose of Tralee,” said Tomas.