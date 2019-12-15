Co-Op back on board to sponsor Munster Hurling League for 2020

Agri-business division of Dairygold, Co-Op Superstores, has announced that it will once again sponsor the 2020 Munster Hurling League with Munster GAA.

The opening round of the upcoming Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League sees All-Ireland champions Tipperary take on Clare in MacDonagh Park, Nenagh, this Sunday, December 15.

Commenting at the launch of the competition, which took place at Co-Op Superstores in Raheen, Limerick, which is the flagship store in Dairygold’s retail network, Munster GAA chairman Liam Lenihan said:

“I am delighted that, once again, all six counties will participate in the 2020 Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League.

The Munster Council is pleased to facilitate this competition for our counties as it provides participating teams with a great opportunity to prepare for the very competitive Allianz League.

“Thanks to Co-Op Superstores for its continued support as competition sponsor and we look forward to working with them in the weeks ahead,” the chairman said.

Dairygold Co-Op Superstores is the retail division of Dairygold Co-Operative Society Ltd, and currently operates 32 retail stores across Munster.

Speaking at the launch, Jim Woulfe, Dairygold CEO, said: “We are very pleased to join forces once again with Munster GAA in what is a most exciting and competitive era for hurling in Munster.

“Through our network of retail stores and our online store: coopsuperstores.ie our business is connected with the GAA across all communities.

Supporting Munster hurling is a natural fit for Co-Op Superstores and Dairygold.

The launch was attended by: Cork selector Ger Cunningham; Limerick manager John Kiely; Tipperary selector Darragh Egan; Clare selector Ken Ralph; Waterford manager Liam Cahill; and Kerry manager Fintan O’Connor.

They were joined by: Cork player Tim O’Mahony; Limerick player Diarmaid Byrnes; Tipperary player and PwC All-Star Hurler Of The Year 2019 Seamus Callanan; Clare player David Reidy; Waterford player Conor Prunty; and Kerry player Jason Diggins.