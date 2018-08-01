Drought advisory warning lifted by Met Eireann

Met Eireann has lifted the Status Yellow advisory warning for soil moisture deficits which had been in place for Munster and Leinster in recent weeks, a spokesperson for the national meteorological office has confirmed.

Lifted earlier today (Wednesday, August 1), the warning was in place due to soil moisture of up to 95mm in areas over the past month.

The spokesperson for Met Eireann said that, while there are still soil moisture deficits of 70mm in places, the advisory warning has been lifted as these conditions are now quite localised.

However, a Status Yellow blight warning which was issued yesterday remains in place; conditions conducive to the development of potato blight are expected during the second half of this week, according to the office.

Drying conditions will improve later in the week and for the weekend, though there will still be a few showers around on Friday.

There will be very few, if any, opportunities for spraying over the coming days with unsettled weather continuing. Conditions will be ideal over the weekend though with light winds and sunny spells.

Regarding field conditions, recent rainfall has reduced soil moisture deficits in many parts. The expected rainfall over the next few days will reduce soil moisture deficits a bit further.

However, soil moisture deficits will remain quite high in parts of Leinster and Munster, still close to 60mm or 70mm, with some further restriction to growth.

Today’s weather

For today, rain will spread eastwards from Munster to all parts of the country this morning; the rain will then gradually break up into showers this afternoon and evening.

It will also become fairly gusty through the day as southerly winds continue to freshen. Highest temperatures will reach 17° to 20°.

Tonight, scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle will occur overnight, but there will also be good periods of dry weather as well. Lows will stay at 14° to 16°.

Tomorrow

It is expected to be cloudy for most places tomorrow with outbreaks of rain and drizzle and the odd heavier burst too.