Status Yellow blight warning issued

A Status Yellow warning for blight has been issued this afternoon by Met Eireann for the latter half of this week.

Conditions conducive to the development of potato blight are expected during the coming days as humid air moves in, according to the Irish meteorological office.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow weather advisory warning still remains in place over Leinster and Munster.

The warning is set to be updated tomorrow (Wednesday, July 31) at 3:00pm.

Recent rainfall has reduced soil moisture deficits in many parts of the country. However, soil moisture deficits will remain quite high in parts of Leinster and Munster – amounting to close to 60mm or 70mm.

This will continue to have an impact on growth, Met Eireann said.

The rather unsettled weather regime will continue for the next few days, but the signal is for drier conditions over the weekend as high pressure builds, it added.

Later in the week and over the course of the weekend, drying conditions will improve – but there is a danger of a few showers on Friday.