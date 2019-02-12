Department updating farm mapping for EU schemes

The Department of Agriculture is updating its mapping and imagery systems for EU-funded schemes such as the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) and other Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) initiatives.

Confirming the move, a department spokesperson said that the update is being done to “take account of best available technologies and to keep to the standard required for the delivery” of such schemes.

This new version of the Land Parcel Identification System (LPIS) will allow “the new mapping to give a more accurate reflection of the land parcel boundaries that are used in department schemes”, the representative added.

The latest phase of this modernisation is now underway and the new version will be used for Co. Louth from January 2019.

It will be rolled out across the rest of the country on a phased basis.

A comprehensive communication campaign is currently being rolled out by the department to ensure that farmers, agents and farm bodies are informed of the changeover to the new system.

LPIS

The LPIS is the Department of Agriculture’s spatial database that underpins area-based payments to Irish farmers.