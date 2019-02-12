ICSA calls for reopening of Irish embassy in Iran
The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) has called on the Government to reopen Ireland’s embassy in Iran, so as to take advantage of the “potentially important market for meat exports”.
The embassy in Tehran, the county’s capital city, was closed in 2011 as a cost-cutting measure after the recession, but ICSA president Patrick Kent said “Ireland needs to keep a line of dialogue open with Iran”.
Kent argued that Ireland needs to follow the example of other European Union countries, and not to follow US President Donald Trump’s tactics when dealing with the middle-eastern country, which has a population of over 80 million people.
“It was a particularly unfortunate knee-jerk decision during the worst period of the economic collapse to close our embassies in the Vatican and Tehran,” claimed Kent.
He added: “The savings are so small as to be irrelevant, but a committed member state of the EU which is utterly dependent on exports needs to broaden its world view.”
“While it is clear that trade with Iran is beset by difficulties in terms of banking restrictions and American-driven sanctions, it is time to recognise that the EU is moving on towards better relations and we need to get on board with that policy,” concluded Kent.