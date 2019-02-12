Medicines improvement notice issued to Aurivo

An Aurivo store in Northern Ireland has been issued with an animal medicines improvement notice by the Veterinary Medicines Directorate (VMD).

Issued this morning (Tuesday, February 12), the notice was issued to the Northern Irish branch of the agribusiness.

According to the veterinary authority, the firm contravened the Veterinary Medicines Regulation (VMR) 2013 at its premises in Omagh, Co. Tyrone.

By this, Aurivo apparently failed to “keep proper records for the supply of veterinary medicinal products classified as POM-VPS, contrary to Regulation 23 of the Veterinary Medicines Regulations 2013”, according to the VMD.

Ordering the company to improve on this, the authority said:

“All POM-VPS supplies must be prescribed by a suitably qualified person and full records kept of purchaser, product, date of supply, quantity and batch number.

“Records must be maintained for at least five years,” the VMD added.

Parakill penalty

In addition, an animal medicines improvement notice has also been issued to APG Supplies and Services, based in Co. Fermanagh.

According to the VMD, the firm contravened the Veterinary Medicines Regulation (VMR) 2013 by advertising and placing on the market an unauthorised veterinary medicine – Parakill – both online and instore, contrary to Regulation 4 of the Veterinary Medicines Regulations 2013.