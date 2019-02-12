Irish snack food company announces its new name

Irish snack food manufacturer Largo Foods has announced it will be changing its name. The company has confirmed that it will take the name of “its flagship brand” – Tayto Snacks.

A statement from the newly-named entity – Tayto Snacks – said the move comes “in homage to the strength, longevity, and recognition of this brand”.

Headquartered in Ashbourne, Co. Meath, the company employs almost 400 staff and indirectly supports a number of industries and jobs across Ireland.

Speaking at the announcement today (Tuesday, February 12) Tayto Snacks’ managing director, Jeff Swan, said: “The decision to rename the company came naturally from conversations we were having about business transformation.

“Although our brands have considerable heritage, we are progressive and passionate about what we do, and we want to constantly improve how we create savoury snacks for our customers.

Our new name, Tayto Snacks, better associates ourselves with the category we love, and our most loved, respected, and recognised brand.

Tayto Snacks claims it is Ireland’s largest snack food manufacturer and distributor with a portfolio of brands including: Hunky Dorys; Hula Hoops; King; KP; and Perri.

The company produces over two million snack products each week which are sold throughout Ireland, the UK, Europe, Australia and the Middle East.

Tayto Snacks sources almost 30,000t of potatoes from Irish farms each year.