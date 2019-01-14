Department and Veterinary Ireland table agreement on dispute

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Veterinary Ireland (VI) have concluded an agreement relating to current issues of dispute between them and the provision of new arrangements for the delivery of the meat inspection service.

The proposed agreement will be balloted upon by Veterinary Ireland over the course of the next three weeks, to conclude no later than February 1, 2019.

Veterinary Ireland is to recommend acceptance of the agreement to its members.

In the interim, meat inspections will continue in accordance with current operational arrangements, a department spokesperson has said.

Delayed

AgriLand has learned that despite the meeting taking place last Wednesday (January 9), the matter has gone unresolved for the last month because the person objecting to the most recent proposals went on annual leave and only returned to work on January 10.

It is understood that difficulties arose in the first instance because of a court case between all parties that has been ongoing for the past 15 years and centres around the employment status of Temporary Veterinary Inspectors (TVIs) in Ireland.

Work-To-Rule

VI says there is a “worrying shortage” of TVIs on meat factory panels because they were closed by the department in 2012 and subsequently never reopened. The representative body wants new TVIs to be recruited on the same terms that current inspectors are on.