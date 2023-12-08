Denis Drennan has been confirmed as the next president of the Irish Creamery and Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) following the close of nominations this evening (Friday, December 8).

Drennan who is from Dunbell, Co. Kilkenny currently holds the position of deputy president of the ICMSA. Eamon Carroll, from Templemore, Tipperary will become the next deputy president.

Both Drennan and Carroll will take up their positions following the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the National Council of ICMSA, which takes place on Monday, December 18, 2023.

Agriland previously spoke to Drennan about his priorities as a presidential candidate following his announcement to run in the ICMSA presidential elections in September.

Advertisement

Denis Drennan

Speaking to Agriland, Drennan said that the milk price is “always the number one issue”, but also highlighted the importance of a science-based environmental debate.

He has focused on the environment for the last six years as committee chair, and believes that farmers recognise that emissions and water quality are the main issues at the moment.

He said that environmental issues are “certainly at the forefront of every dairy farmer’s mind at the moment” and that there is a “huge attitude out there that farmers are not doing enough”.

“The reality on the ground is that farmers are doing everything they possibly can to improve water quality, and [are] embracing every new technology that’s brought out to do their bit for the environment.

“Whether it is protected urea to reduce nitrous oxide emissions, whether it is low-emission slurry spreading (LESS) to reduce ammonia emissions or multi-species swards,” he said.

Advertisement

Drennan also highlighted the need for a “mature” conversation about food production, saying that there is a disconnect between consumers and the actual cost of food production.

The next ICMSA president said that the cheap food era is “pretty much over”, and that people must realise that environmentally sustainable food can’t be produced cheaply.