Two further cases of bluetongue have been identified in cattle on a farm near Cantley, Broadland in Norfolk, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 11.

A 10km temporary control zone (TCZ) has been declared around the premises and both animals will be humanely culled to minimise the risk of onward transmission.

The UK’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said the newly confirmed cases bring the total number of cases to 11 on six different premises.

Defra said surveillance is ongoing and that there is currently “no evidence” that bluetongue virus is circulating in Great Britain.

Advertisement

Movement restrictions apply to cattle, sheep and other ruminants within the TCZ.

The first case of bluetongue in sheep was confirmed by the department yesterday (Thursday, December 7) and prompted the National Sheep Association (NSA) to urge sheep farmers in Kent and Norfolk to be on high alert for signs of the disease.

The disease was confirmed in a single sheep on a mixed cattle and sheep farm in the existing temporary control zone (TCZ).

The TCZ was set up around the initial case in early November, near Canterbury in Kent, with a radius of 10km from the case premises.

Advertisement

Chief veterinary officer Christine Middlemiss said:

“Bluetongue does not pose a threat to human health or food safety, but the disease can impact livestock farms, and cause productivity issues.

“This detection is an example of our robust disease surveillance procedures in action and it is also a clear reminder for farmers that the disease remains a threat, despite coming towards the end of the midge activity season.

“Farmers must remain vigilant and report any suspicions to APHA (Animal and Plant Health Agency).”