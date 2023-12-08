The UK government has confirmed an eighth and ninth case of bluetongue serotype 3 in in a sheep and a cow in Kent.

The disease was confirmed in a single sheep on a mixed cattle and sheep farm in the existing temporary control zone (TCZ).

The government said there is “currently no evidence” that there is circulating virus, and that surveillance is ongoing.

A case was also confirmed in a cow within the TCZ following active surveillance.

The TCZ was set up around the initial case in early November, near Canterbury in Kent, with a radius of 10km from the case premises.

Since the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) first confirmed a case of the disease last month, eight more cases have been confirmed.

Farmers in England’s south-east and it’s surrounding areas have been urged to be vigilant for bluetongue virus (BTV) on their farms.

Chief veterinary officer Christine Middlemiss said:

“Bluetongue does not pose a threat to human health or food safety, but the disease can impact livestock farms, and cause productivity issues.

“This detection is an example of our robust disease surveillance procedures in action and it is also a clear reminder for farmers that the disease remains a threat, despite coming towards the end of the midge activity season.

“Farmers must remain vigilant and report any suspicions to APHA (Animal and Plant Health Agency).”

The TZC has been put in place around the affected farms, restricting the movement of susceptible animals except under licence.

Strict rules on the movement of livestock from regions affected by bluetongue remain in place.

Farmers are reminded that animals imported from these regions must be accompanied by the relevant paperwork, to clearly show they meet certain conditions designed to reduce disease risk, e.g., correct vaccination.

NI and GB ruminants cannot be exported from a GB Assembly Centre to the European Union, or moved to NI until further notice.

Farmers and National Farmers’ Union (NFU) members in and around the TCZ can now access and call a dedicated bluetongue hotline to get advice, or ask questions linked to the current situation.

The bluetongue hotline is available Monday-Friday from 9.00a.m to 5.00p.m, to support farmers affected following the confirmed cases of bluetongue.

Farmers will be signposted to the Ruminant Health & Welfare (RH&W) bluetongue hub for the most up-to-date information and the APHA for queries relating to surveillance testing.

Farmers have also been advised to keep track of details on available licenses for any animal movements from Defra.