Dairygold announces contract beans price of €205/t for 2020 harvest

Dairygold announced a contract price of €205/t (at 20% moisture content) for beans for the 2020 season at the company’s conference this afternoon, January 24.

The announcement was made by Dairygold’s head of agri business, Liam O’Flaherty, and confirms the company’s commitment to native grain and supporting its tillage farmers, according to the co-op.

Dairygold uses an average of 110,000t of Irish grain each year which is grown by its customers in the local area. The company’s feed ranges are milled at Dairygold’s Lombardstown Mill in Mallow, Co. Cork.

Irish ration

Earlier this year Dairygold launched ‘Gold Farm Beef’ – a beef feed which is made from only Irish ingredients.

The feed is available in a cube and a ration.

Advertisement

The coarse ration contains Irish barley, rolled wheat and beans, while the cube contains Irish barley, wheat, oats and beans. Both rations contain a buffer, molasses and minerals.

The protein content of the coarse ration is 12.5%, while the cube comes in at 12% protein. UFL values are at 0.97 and 0.95 respectively.

At the time of the launch, Dairygold’s Liam Leahy said: “We are anxious to show our allegiance and support to the tillage industry as much as possible – not just by paying strong prices in a very pressurised market, but also by promoting home-produced feeds from native grains.”

At the same time last year Dairygold announced a contract beans price of €210/t for the 2019 harvest.

At the time of publishing David Wall of Teagasc was delivering his talk, while Ciarán Collins (Teagasc), Darren Allen (farmer) and Colman Purcell (Dairygold) were still to take the stage.