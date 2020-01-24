Cavan Macra to host panel discussion with General Election candidates

In the lead up to the 2020 General Election, Cavan Macra na Feirme will be hosting a panel discussion featuring the candidates running in the region.

The event will take place next Wednesday, January 29, at Lower Lavey Community Centre and will commence at 8:00pm.

The chairperson of Cavan Macra, Caoimhe Cusack Smith, has explained that all Cavan and Monaghan election candidates have been invited.

She added: “The candidates will be given a chance to tell the audience about who they are, what they aim to do going forward and why people should vote for them.”

Following this, a questions and answers session will take place and attendees will be given the opportunity to ask the candidates questions.

The event aims to promote advocacy for youth and encourage informed choice-making when voting.

The county chairperson pointed out that Macra is an apolitical organisation and expressed optimism that all political candidates will be represented at the event.

All are welcome to attend the panel discussion.

Anyone interested in finding out more about Cavan Macra or this event can e-mail: [email protected].

New club

Staying with Macra news in the county, Cavan’s newest Macra club – Arva Macra – is hosting its registration night tonight, Friday, January 24.

The event will take place in St. Patricks’ Hall Arva at 9:00pm.

The registration fee is €25 or €20 if paying by direct debit.

Again, all are welcome to attend.