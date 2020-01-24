ABP proteins division announces UK by-products acquisition

ABP’s by-product division, Advanced Proteins, has announced the acquisition of the John Pointon and Sons animal by-products and proteins business.

Located in Staffordshire, England, on an 80ac site, John Pointon and Sons is the largest single-site by-product and pet food ingredient supplier in the UK with a capacity of 400,000 metric tons.

A family-owned business in operation for over 40 years, the business employs over 200 people.

ABP has been involved in the animal by-products business for over 50 years, the company said in a statement, adding that this division operates separately and independently from ABP’s fresh beef division.

The amount of the transaction is undisclosed.

Commenting on the announcement, Frank Stephenson, CEO of ABP Food Group, said:

“We are pleased to welcome management and staff from John Pointon and Sons to ABP Food Group. It will be very much business as usual and we look forward to further developing and growing the business.”

Commenting on the announcement Martin Pointon, CEO of Pointon and Sons, said:

These are very exciting times and all the team here at John Pointon and Sons is very much looking forward to becoming part of the ABP group of companies.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to further develop what is already one of the market leading animal by-products facilities in the UK.”