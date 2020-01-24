Weekend weather: Dry start but conditions to turn colder

Weather conditions this weekend will start relatively dry but are set to become more unsettled and colder on Sunday, according to Met Éireann.

Most areas will remain dry today, Friday, January 24, with only a few patches of light rain or drizzle.

Conditions will be cloudy across the most of the country but there will be occasional sunny interludes.

Maximum temperatures today will range from 7° to 10° with mostly light southwest or variable winds with areas of mist and localised fog patches.

It will stay mostly cloudy overnight but predominantly dry with just a few areas of light rain or drizzle, according to the national forecaster.

Patches of mist or fog will occur in some areas. Minimum temperatures tonight will range from 3° to 6°.

Tomorrow, Saturday, will see a good deal of dry weather across the country.

The best of any bright or sunny spells will be in the east and north-east of the country. Highest temperatures will range from 6° to 9°.

On Saturday night, a band of rain will push in from the Atlantic extending eastwards across the country accompanied by fresh and gusty southerly winds. Minimum temperatures will range from 4° to 7°.

On Sunday, rain will clear quickly from the east to leave a cold and blustery day with sunshine and scattered showers, some wintry in nature.

Finally, on Sunday night, showers will become widespread across the country and will turn increasingly wintry with some falls of sleet or snow.

According to the national forecaster, conditions will become very cold and frosty with minimum temperatures of -1° to +3°.