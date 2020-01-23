Video: The agri week in focus with FarmLand

And we’re back…FarmLand – AgriLand‘s weekly video show – returns this evening, Thursday, January 23, for its 2020 season.

The new-look show reflects on some of the biggest talking points in the farming community, plus we also look at what’s happening inside farm gates around the country.

The topics up for discussion on this evening’s show include: General Election 2020 and the priorities that are set to influence the farmer vote; plus, we talk to independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice about where methane sits in Ireland’s carbon emissions debate following significant comments from US scientist Dr. Frank Mitloehner.

Earlier this week, in an interview with this publication, Dr. Mitloehner stated that livestock emissions should be “treated different” than carbon emissions from other sectors.

He also contends that clarifications made to a UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) report on livestock emissions in 2006 has played a role in the global attack on emissions from farming.

Meanwhile, we also visit the farm of Hugh McDonald in Ballinough, Co. Meath, as he prepares to scan his flock of 200 mid-season lambing ewes.

