Investigations ongoing following theft of 21 ewes from farm

An appeal for information has been made in relation to the theft of 21 sheep from a farm earlier this week in Co. Tyrone.

Making the appeal, members of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) highlighted that the ewes in question are thought to have been taken at some point between Monday and Tuesday evening, January 20 and 21.

In a statement on social media, PSNI officers based in Omagh said:

“Police in Omagh are appealing for information in relation to the theft of sheep. 21 ewes have been taken from a farm on the Termon Road close to Pomeroy.

“The time period we are looking at is 6:00pm on Monday, January 20, and 6:00pm on Tuesday, January 21.

This is a substantial amount of livestock stolen from a local farmer trying to make a living. If you remember seeing anything suspicious in the area or if you’ve seen a large amount of ewes for sale online please get in contact.

“If you have any information please contact police on 101 with the reference 1518 21/01/20,” the PSNI statement concluded.

Limousin heifers stolen from shed

Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing into the theft of 19 Limousin heifers from a shed in an overnight raid over the weekend.

The animals in question were taken from a premises in Co. Armagh, according to investigating PSNI officers.

In a brief statement on social media, members of the PSNI based in Co. Armagh said:

“We are unfortunately investigating the theft of 19 Limousin heifers.

They were stolen from a shed on the Battleford Road, Armagh, between 7:00pm on Saturday, January 18, and 9:30am on Sunday, January 19.

“If you have travelled this way on Saturday night into Sunday morning and recall seeing a vehicle loading cattle, or you have any information please let us know via Crimestoppers or phone 101 quoting reference 475 of 20/1/20,” the statement concluded.