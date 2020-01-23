IFA treasurer: 4 candidates in the running for role

A total of four candidates are confirmed to be in the running for the treasurer position of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

The position is currently held by Co. Tipperary pig farmer Tim Cullinan who will be stepping into office as president of the organisation on Monday, January 23.

The treasurer will be voted into office by the IFA’s national council on the day of the organisation’s AGM.

Advertisement Environmental chairman, Thomas Cooney;

Rural development chairman, Joe Brady;

Farm business chairman, Martin Stapleton;

Connacht regional chairman, Padraic Joyce. The four candidates in the running for the job are as follows:

Two candidates from Co. Cavan are in the running for the job. Thomas Cooney – who was narrowly defeated in the recent IFA deputy presidential race by his rival and former Co. Kildare chairman Brian Rushe – and Joe Brady – who withdrew from the presidential race.

Meanwhile, Martin Stapleton hails from Co. Limerick and Padraig Joyce is from Co. Mayo.

There is no outlier for the position ahead of the vote and with four candidates running, the winner will more than likely take the role on transfer votes after the second or third count.

The four candidates are no doubt busy this week canvassing the members of IFA’s national council in an effort to secure their vote.