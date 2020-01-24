IFA welcomes MEPs move to delay 30-day pre-movement test proposal

The move by Irish MEPs on the EU agri committee to secure an extension to the time frame to amend the ’30-day pre-movement test for TB’ proposal for animals moving out of herds more than six months tested has been welcomed by the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

The organisation’s animal health chairman Pat Farrell has said the move allows “for the real work of removing this measure from the delegated act” to commence.

Farrell outlined: “The IFA has highlighted the negative impact of this measure on Irish farmers, the mart trade, and potentially. our live exports since early 2019.

The time extension achieved must now be used to remove this requirement in the delegated act.

He said the IFA has “consistently put forward the changes required to allow Irish farmers continue to trade cattle that are within 12 months of a TB test”.

Advertisement

He noted that the the amendment – sought by the IFA – provides member states with flexibility for movements within the country while allowing importing countries to continue with the existing 30-day export test requirement.

This is a critical issue for Irish farmers. If not addressed, it will severely impact on our ability to competitively market our animals.

Concluding, Farrell said: “Farmers will not accept this unnecessary, anti-competitive measure being imposed on them.

“Our MEPs must now use the additional time to apply the necessary changes to the proposed Delegated Act applied. “