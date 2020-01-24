Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael to launch election manifestos today

Both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are set to officially launch their party manifestos for the upcoming General Election in Dublin today, Friday, January 24.

The Fianna Fáil manifesto is due to be launched at 12:00pm today while the Fine Gael manifesto will be launched at the later time of 2:00pm.

The manifestos will be launched with just 15 days remaining until the country goes to the polls to decide what parties will form the next Government.

Party promises

Earlier this week, Fianna Fáil committed to establishing an independent national food ombudsman to “protect the position of the primary producer”, if it gets into Government.

Similarly, Fine Gael set out plans to set up a new regulator to police Unfair Trading Practices (UTPs) in Irish agriculture.

Speaking at the launch of the party’s plans for Irish agriculture at an event in Fermoy Mart, Co. Cork, on Tuesday, January 21, the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “We know our farmers and our agri-food sector will be the hardest hit by Brexit.

We negotiated the best possible Brexit deal for Ireland to protect Ireland from a catastrophic no-deal scenario. But Brexit isn’t finished; it’s only at half time.

The Taoiseach continued: “The next phase – negotiating a trade deal – will be absolutely crucial for farmers.”

Meanwhile, a Fianna Fáil party spokesperson, in a statement to AgriLand earlier this week, said that the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) “was not adequately regulating the food-supply chain”.

Farmers have lost confidence in the current system and the competition regulator to oversee all stakeholders in the food supply chain and ensure fairness.

“We need a new body to provide oversight and transparency in the food supply chain with real legislative teeth for the sector.

“If in Government, Fianna Fáil will protect the position of the primary producer in law, and establish an independent office of a national food ombudsman,” the party spokesperson concluded.