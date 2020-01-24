Gardaí investigate after horse stabbed to death in Longford

Investigations are ongoing following a heinous act of animal cruelty earlier this week where a horse was stabbed to death.

Confirming the news to AgriLand, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said:

“Gardaí in Longford are investigating suspected animal cruelty [after] the discovery of a dead horse at a stables in Minard, Co. Longford, on Thursday, January 23.

It’s understood the horse sustained knife wounds. Investigations are ongoing.

The incident occurred at the Hungry Horse Outside animal sanctuary, which released a statement on the matter saying:

Advertisement

“Today [Thursday, January 23] we witnessed something we never imagined we would.

“At some point last night, our yard was broken into and an innocent foal who was not belonging to the charity fell victim to a brutal attack where he was stabbed, which ultimately led to his death.

An innocent pony, not even a year old, died needlessly and senselessly and in the most brutal way. A calculated and planned attack.

The charity described the attack as “the lowest of the low”, and “really incomprehensible to us”.

“This is currently under Garda investigation and we would urge anyone with information to make contact and make known anything that may lead to the arrest and conviction of the people responsible for such a horrendous crime,” the charity’s statement concluded.