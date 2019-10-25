Irish cubed and coarse ration launched by Dairygold

Dairygold has launch an Irish beef feed. Available in both a cube and a coarse ration the ingredients are Irish cereals and beans.

According to Liam Leahy – manager of the tillage and beef division at Dairygold – the company purchases approximately 110,000t of Irish cereals each year and wants to support its local tillage farmers.

Speaking to AgriLand Liam stated: “We are anxious to show our allegiance and support to the tillage industry as much as possible, not just by paying strong prices in a very pressurised market but also by promoting home-produced feeds from native grains.”

The ration, which will be sold as the ‘Gold Farm Beef’ coarse ration is also available in a cubed and is now available. Advertisement The coarse ration contains Irish barley, rolled wheat and beans, while the cube contains Irish barley, wheat, oats and beans. Both rations contain a buffer, mollasses and minerals.

The protein content of the coarse ration is 12.5%, while the cube comes in at 12% protein. UFL values are at 0.97 and 0.95 respectively.

The ‘Gold Farm Beef’ coarse ration will retail at €250/t, while the cubed ration will be available for €265/t.

The rations do not differ in price when compared to a similar feed, which contains ingredients such as maize, distillers and soya.

Committed to beans

In January of this year, Dairygold announced a contract price of €210/t (at 20% moisture content) for beans for the 2019 harvest season, showing a commitment to home-grown protein. Farmers who grew non-contract beans were paid a price of €200/t.

Harvest prices

At the beginning of this month Dairygold announced its grain prices for harvest 2019. A top price of €143/t (20% moisture) was paid for feed barley, while €150/t was paid for feed wheat where farmers had fulfilled minimum purchase requirements.