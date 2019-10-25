Minister Creed to open Macra conference in Cork today

The Macra na Feirme National Conference is set to kick off today, Friday, October 25, in Corrin Events Centre, Fermoy, Co. Cork.

This year’s conference is titled: ‘Irish Agriculture – Thinking Smart.’

Registration for the conference will begin at 1:30pm and at 2:00pm, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, will deliver the opening and welcoming address.

At 2:20pm, a discussion will be taking place with Dairygold CEO Jim Wolfe and Teagasc’s Paudie Kelly.

Following on, at 2:40pm, an on-farm panel will take place featuring Teagasc’s Dr. Donagh Berry, Dr. Brendan Horan and Donal Sheehan.

At 3:20pm, an MEP discussion will take place, facilitated by Damien O’Reilly.

Next up, at 4:20pm, an off-farm panel discussion will feature: Tom Pemberton; Hazel Williams; and Dr. Sasi Balasubramanian.

Proceedings will draw to a close at 5:00pm.

President’s remarks

Speaking at the announcement of the theme for the conference, Macra’s national president, Thomas Duffy, said: “Disruptive innovation has transformed global industries and agriculture is no exception.

The pace of change is ever increasing and what may have once seemed like a distant challenge on the horizon comes into sharp focus much quicker.

“Climate change, global trade deals, protecting reputation, consumer brands, environmental sustainability and social licences are just some of the disruptors facing Irish agriculture today.

“With change comes opportunity and Irish agriculture must anticipate and adapt to the ever-changing world.”