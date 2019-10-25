4 members elected to the Veterinary Council of Ireland

The Veterinary Council of Ireland (VCI) has elected four veterinary practitioners to the council, following a veterinary practitioner election.

The VCI is the statutory body responsible for the regulation and management of the practise of veterinary medicine and veterinary nursing, according to the council.

The elected practitioners will be appointed by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed to commence their term on January 1, 2020.

Séamus (James Kevin) McManus;

Patrick Gerard Cusack;

Arthur O’Connor; and

Ian R.M. Fleming. The elected candidates are:

The four new members were elected by registrants of the VCI.

Peadar Ó Scanaill, president of the VCI, said: “I wish to congratulate the four successful candidates.

“I believe that each of them will serve the Council well in the years to come.

“I am confident they will do their utmost to uphold the highest standards in the best interests of animal health and welfare, and in the interest of our registrants.”

Both Arthur O’Connor and Ian Fleming are newly elected members of the council. Patrick Gerard Cusack and Séamus McManus are returning council members.

Arthur O’Connor has 25 years’ experience in private practice, and is currently the honorary treasurer of the Veterinary Officers Association.

Ger Cusack is a partner in Comeragh Veterinary in Co. Waterford. First elected to the Veterinary Council in 2015, he has served as a member of the Audit, Risk and Finance Committee and the Preliminary Investigation Committee of the Council.

Ian Fleming works at Dutahane Veterinary Clinic in Co. Cork. Ian mainly works in the farm animal side of the practice, and has previously represented the East Cork constituency on the executive of the Irish Veterinary Union.

Séamus McManus was first elected to the Veterinary Council in October 2015. He is currently Chair of the Practice Premises Committee and the Conjoint Committee, and serves on the Fitness to Practise Committee of the Council.