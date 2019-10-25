Weather warning for 6 counties with frosty weekend set to follow

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for six counties; however, after tonight, this will give way to a cold, frosty weekend.

It will be cool and largely dry up to and including Monday, with some frosty nights.

In an updated warning this morning, Friday, October 25, the national meteorological office issued the alert from 8:00am today through to 6:00am tomorrow.

The notice will be in place for counties: Carlow; Kilkenny; Wexford; Wicklow; Cork; and Waterford.

In these counties pulses of heavy rain are expected at times today and overnight, with some spot flooding and rainfall totals of 25mm to 30mm.

Today

Meanwhile, for the country in general today, rain will become widespread across Munster and Leinster this morning, heavy and possibly thundery in some southern areas, with some spot flooding.

Early frost, mist and fog elsewhere will soon clear but it will become cloudy with some light rain developing in places.

A cold day is expected with highs of just 6° to 9° and light variable breezes at first, which will become moderate northerly later.

Tonight will be cloudy and wet over east Leinster and much of Munster, with further heavy rain at times in many coastal areas.

It will be cold and mostly dry elsewhere, with some frost and mist in parts of Ulster and north Connacht. Lowest temperatures of 0° to 4° are expected.

Advertisement

Tomorrow

Early rain in the east and south-east will soon clear tomorrow. Otherwise a bright, breezy and fairly sunny day is expected.

Some showers will develop along the north-west and parts of the west coasts but otherwise it should stay dry.

Top temperatures of 7° to 10° are predicted, while moderate to fresh west to north-west winds will be strong over parts of Ulster.

A cold night is expected tomorrow night, breezy for a time over Ulster with some showers, but these will die out gradually, with the fresh north-west winds easing.

A dry clear night is anticipated elsewhere. Lowest temperatures will drop to -1° to 3° with frost forming quite widely.

It will be coldest of all over the southern half of the country, with a risk of a few icy patches.

Sunday

Sunday will be mostly dry bright and sunny, with just the odd light shower on the north coast. Top temperatures will reach 9° to 11° in light to moderate north to north-west breezes.

Another cold and frosty night is in store, with lows of -2° to 2° with some icy patches possible.

Light north-east breezes will freshen in southern coastal counties later in the night.