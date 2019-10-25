2 farmers receive suspended sentences in court

Two farmers have been handed down suspended sentences for multiple charges relating to animal recording offences.

On Monday, October 21, at Killarney District Court, Co. Kerry, Judge David Waters imposed a four-month suspended sentence on John Casey senior on each of three of the 14 charges to which he had previously pleaded guilty, according to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

The other 11 charges were taken into account.

The sentences related to breaches of the 2009 Identification of Bovines regulations and Animal Health and Welfare Act in respect of: failure to produce a herd register; providing false data of birth; and failure to present animals for testing.

Costs of €4,000 were also imposed on him, it was confirmed.

The judge also imposed a three-month suspended sentence on two of the seven charges to which J Casey junior had previously pleaded, according to the department.

The other five charges were taken into account, the authority noted.

The farmer’s sentences were for: failure to produce herd register; and failure to provide information regarding the sale, supply or disposal of animals contrary to the 2009 Identification of Bovines regulations.

Costs of €1,000 were imposed on Casey junior, it was added.

Recognisance was fixed at €600 each in the event of an appeal.