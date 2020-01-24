Kelly’s of Borris to hold 3 ‘monster open days’

Irish farmers and contractors will get their “first look” at some of the newest Claas tractors and harvesters to arrive in Ireland next week, as agricultural machinery dealer Kelly’s of Borris prepares to hold three “monster open days”.

The open days will take place towards the end of next week – from Thursday, January 30 until Saturday, February 1 (inclusive).

On Thursday and Friday, the open days will run from 10:00am through to 9:00pm; Saturday’s event will run from 10:00am through to 4:00pm.

A range of Claas products will be on show at the events, including the new-generation Lexion ‘Synflow’, as well as an Axion 960 tractor on half-tracks.

Irish debut

This will be the first Irish showing of this tractor, according to Maurice Kelly of Kelly’s of Borris.

In addition, a plethora of new Claas tractors will be on display, alongside “an extensive line-up” of used foragers and combines, Kelly added.

Two full showrooms will be open to the public. The opening of a large second workshop and a 29,000ft² used harvester centre will also likely prove a significant talking point.

Alongside, Kelly’s of Borris will showcase the new range of Hidromek excavators and Airman mini-diggers.

On Thursday evening, the official opening of the workshop and harvest centre will get underway at 8:00pm – with special guest Trevor Tyrrell, CEO of Claas UK and Ireland.

Other brands will also feature, including: Horsch; Dalbo; Redrock; JCB; Smyth; Joskin; and Pronar.

Kelly encouraged everyone to attend, saying: “All are welcome – come join us for a chat and a cup of tea.”