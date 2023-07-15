For this week’s Dairy Focus, Agriland made the trip to just outside Portlaoise, Co. Laois to the Ging family farm.

The herd was first pedigree registered in 1980 as the herd progressed from humble beginnings of 16 cows in the 1970s.

Ballyclider herd

The farm is a family operation with Peter, his wife Mary, and their children helping out.

At the onset of EU milk quotes the herd had grown to 40 cows, but expansion was restricted during this period.

The herd size remained quite stable during the quota years, but has now grown to 190 cows and around 150 calves are reared on the farm every year.

The reputation that the Ballyclider herd holds for producing quality dairy animals is widely known, with the herd having a strong base of repeat customers that purchase surplus calved heifers and breeding bulls annually.

Some of the herd was sold at a sale that coincided with the open day, which saw prices reach 3,350gns for Lot 2: Ballyclider Cocarde 63. Lot 2: Ballyclider Cocarde 63, sold for 3,350gns

The open day also saw the naming of the National Herds Competition winners, which was judged by John Cousar from Scotland.

Production

The average production from the herd, based on a 305-day lactation, is 8,841kg of milk with fat of 3.91% and protein of 3.37%.

This resulted in 345kg of fat and 298kg of protein for a combined 644kg of milk solids for 2022.

The herd’s average somatic cell count (SCC) in 2022 was 117,000 cells/ml, with over 1.5 million litres supplied to Tirlán.

The Ballyclider herd is split calving with approximately 65% of animals calving in the spring and the remaining 35% in the winter.

Production during the winter months is maintained using conserved forages such as grass silage, maize silage and wholecrop – along with concentrates in the parlour.

All of the crops used on the farm during the winter months are grown on the farm.

The Co. Laois-based farm lends itself to a long grazing period when weather conditions allow.

The Ballyclider herd is typically out grazing from early March until early November.

Breeding

The herd consists of many cows from the Chris, Una, Darkie, and Cocarde families, with 35 cows classified EX and 121 classified as VG in the current herd.

Breeding for the herd always focuses on good classification, feet and legs, as well as efficient milk production.

Current sire selection requires all bulls used to be at least +400kg for milk and +40kg for solids.

Recently, Peter has used bulls such as King Royal, King Doc, Pharoh, and Lustre P.

Many influential bulls have been used over the years, including Bartonhoo Prosperity, Barold Rock Seal, Ugela Bell, Bert, and Convincer.

IHFA

Peter has been a lifelong member of the IHFA and was a founding member of the Laois Offaly club which has long boasted a significant membership number. He also regularly competes in national competitions.

Peter won the national herds competition in 1997 and 2000 for the 50-80 cow or medium herd size section.

Peter’s contributions to the IHFA resulted in him being elected IHFA president for 2015, which was the 50th anniversary year of the IHFA.

Peter served as IHFA chair previously and has regularly judged shows and herd competitions.

Dairy Focus

