Colder night-time and daytime temperatures are starting to set in, with the country already experiencing freezing weather conditions.

Colder conditions are not uncommon for this time of the year, but they can create an increase in the workload if the farm is not prepared for them.

Common problems that are associated with such conditions are frozen water pipes; frozen milking machines; and frozen slurry scrapers in sheds.

When freezing conditions are forecast, it is also advised that you keep machinery inside when not being used, and ensure that there is adequate anti-freeze in the coolant system.

Milking machine

Although many farms have now gone dry for the Christmas period, there are still winter-milk herds or later calving spring herds continuing to milk cows.

On these farms the milking machine or parlour is vital and it is imperative that it remains operational during any cold snaps or adverse weather conditions.

To reduce the risk of ice forming in milking machines, some of the following steps may help:

Keeping the door closed in the parlour;

Installing a thermostatically-controlled heater in the plant room, which should cut in when the temperature drops below 10º;

Circulating a saline solution through the milking machine. According to Teagasc, the saline (salt) solution is made by mixing 0.5kg of salt in 5 gallons of water. Salt drops the freezing point of the water solution (if this method is being used a pre-milking rinse needs to be complete to remove traces of salt).

Once milking has finished, and washing of the plant is taking place, you should allow the machine to run a little longer to allow any excess water to drain. Letting clusters hang down after the wash has gone through will help to remove any water that could potentially hold and freeze over as well as in the jetters

Rather than leaving the cluster on the jetters, you can also leave them hanging loose to allow excess water to drain.

Any leaking pipe or hose connects that are leaking water should be fixed, as they could freeze or result in ice forming below were they are leaking.

Water

Ensuring that livestock of any age have access to water is vital.

During cold or freezing conditions, water pipes can freeze and generally it occurs were the pipe is exposed. That does not mean that pipes can not freeze when they are buried either.

On most farms, the submersible pump should be ok once it is in a deep well.

Where pipes come out of the ground to connect with water troughs, they ideally should be insulated.

If there are on-going issues with water pipes, freezing a loose pipe that can be connected to the pump should be used to fill troughs, so that livestock have access to water.

This pipe needs to be disconnected daily and drained to prevent it from freezing.

Any water troughs that are not being used should be emptied at this time of the year, if they freeze they could crack and result in them needing to be replaced.

Weather

Although many dairy farms do already have a generator on farm that can be used during a power cut, at this time of year it is no harm to check your generator to ensure that it is still in good order and ready to go if needed.

Lights are also very important at this time of the year, any damaged lights should be fixed to ensure you are working in a safe environment.

The short daylight hours mean that many farmers are starting and finishing their days in the dark, so good lighting is vital.