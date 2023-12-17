Northern Ireland’s milk producers have been told they have nothing to fear from the ‘information challenge’ that lies ahead.

This comes as the pressure mounts to secure detailed information regarding the performance levels achieved by individual farms.

In fact, the Dairy Council for Northern Ireland’s newly appointed chief executive, Ian Stevenson, views this process as one that will allow processers to more easily secure premium market opportunities.

Stevenson was the guest speaker at a recent breakfast seminar, hosted by the Northern Ireland Institute of Agricultural Science (NIIAS). The event is now the traditional curtain raiser to the Royal Ulster Winter Fair.

Courtesy of the presentation given, the opportunity was taken to reflect on the impact made by the Council’s ‘Sustainable Dairy Programme’ over the past six years.

According to Stevenson, the scope of the project went much wider and further than the series of events and reports that were actually produced.

He cited the range of dairy farming enterprises that feature across Northern Ireland, all of which are equally sustainable – both now and into the future: “Dairy farmers here can implement both grass-based and more intensive production systems, in an equally efficient manner.

“The figures speak for themselves – the emissions’ intensity associated with milk production in Northern Ireland has fallen by 36% over the past three decades.”

Stevenson also referenced a range of other sustainability-related indicators for Northern Ireland dairy, all of which have moved and continue to move in the right direction.

The Dairy Council representative highlighted the tremendous research now taking place in Northern Ireland, where dairy is concerned.

In his opinion many of these science-led initiatives are truly ground breaking. The Soil Nutrient Health Scheme was profiled as a case in point.

However, the pace of change impacting on the dairy sector is about to be ramped up still further.

According to Stevenson, the days of green washing the performance of the milk industry are over.

He pointed to the significant investment undertaken by dairy farmers in the development of their businesses.

“Fundamental change is also coming in the way that support measures will be made available to the farming sector,” confirmed the Dairy Council representative.

“Northern Ireland is leading the way in this regard. All of this is extremely positive. However, the milk industry must improve on the way it communicates all of this exciting developments to consumers and the public at large.”