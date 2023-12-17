A Co. Clare farmer who underwent a heart transplant in Dublin’s Mater Hospital will donate the proceeds of the sale of an Angus bullock from the family farm to the hospital’s heart transplant unit, as an expression of his appreciation.

Michael Ryan, who lives and farms in Sixmilebridge, had just celebrated his 60th birthday when he underwent the transplant in June 2019. His daughter Cliodhna raised over €4,000 from running a half marathon last June, for the unit.

Now Michael, ably assisted by his wife, Patricia, is in the throes of organising another fundraiser: “I am donating the proceeds from the sale of an Angus bullock, which will be slaughtered at Moyvalley Meats, Co. Kildare, to the Mater Foundation.

“Moyvalley Meats along with Roche’s Feeds; Liffey Mills; Agri Lloyd, Sixmilebridge; Ennis Marts; Ryan Tractors; Grasscare, and PJ Ryan Oil are on board to support this very worthy fundraiser,” Michael told Agriland.

`”An overactive thyroid in my 20s left me with a damaged heart, which led to heart failure,” said Michael who married Patricia in 1995. Two years later he had a mitral heart valve replacement.

“We were blessed with two children, but every year brought some health challenges. I was constantly tired and lacked energy, but as we are a very positive family – it helped to keep me encouraged and motivated to keep moving forward. Patricia worked full-time and carried most of the family responsibilities and worries,” Michael said.

“The children grew up knowing that I had limitations due to my health. My neighbours and family were always willing to step in when I was in hospital. Our son, Paraic, from a young age, was very interested in the farm, and was always a great help.

“In the Autumn of 2018, we had taken the decision to sell most of the stock as I was unable to keep farming. In 2019, all first cut silage was sold off the land, and Paraic, who is currently in Australia with plans to be home for the harvest in 2024, was home from college every weekend to organise the second cut silage,” said Michael.

“In 2007, a heart transplant had been considered, but at the time medical management was the preferred option. Following a transplant ‘work up’ again in 2014, an implanted cardiac defibrillator (ICD) was used to regulate fast and life threatening electrical problems of the heart.

“In 2019, my heart had deteriorated to the extent that there were no more options available. A transplant was the only life saving procedure available to me. That February, after intensive assessment, I was put on the transplant list at the Mater Hospital,” he said.

“On April 25, 2019, I got a call from the transplant co-ordinator to tell me that an ambulance was on its way to take me to the Mater Hospital for transplant. After many blood tests, I was deemed unsuitable for the donated heart and it was given to another patient.

“The second call came on June 14, 2019, and this time, the donated heart was found to be unsuitable for transplant. On June 19, 2019, I got another call and made another trip to Dublin and this time, thank God, I was a suitable match for the donated heart,” the Clare farmer said. Patricia and Michael at the top of the 12 o’clock hills in east Clare during covid and a little over a year after his transplant.

“The first experience was surreal, as I didn’t know what to expect but by the third, I was much more relaxed and much more accepting that my turn would come.

“Due to the care, expertise and professionalism of the transplant team, I made a quick and full recovery, and was discharged from hospital the following August. Follow up treatment consists of medication for life and regular check ups in the Mater Hospital,” he said.

“Up until 2018, I ran a forward store to beef enterprise, finishing approximately 800 Angus and Hereford cattle/year, only possible with the help and support of my family. That year I drastically reduced numbers due to my ill health. Patricia was working full time, Paraic was studying agricultural science and our daughter Cliodhna was studying for her Leaving Cert so help was at a minimum.

“Post-surgery and recovery, in the Autumn of 2019, I felt well enough to go back farming and started buying cattle again, albeit at a reduced stocking level. Patricia and I now manage the farm. When Paraic returns from Australia with hopefully lots of new ideas, who knows what the future holds – do we stay in beef farming or diversify?.

“Despite all the challenges in modern day farming, I am grateful to be part of this chaotic world – grateful to have been given a second chance of life and to be doing a job I love. I would like to thank my donor and my donor’s family, my own family and my community, whose support was immeasurable,” he said.

The Clare farmer’s message to others is to pay attention to their health, and reach out to the experts when they feel things are not right.

“Life is precious and we all have a duty of care to ourselves. I would encourage everyone to become an organ donor and have conversations with their friends and family around this topic. Nobody knows when they may need the selfless generosity of others.

“There will always be a need for organs for many different reasons and nobody knows when they or a loved one may need this lifesaving procedure,” he stressed.

If anyone is touched by Michael’s story, they can help the fundraiser by donating to the Mater Hospital Foundation for the heart transplant unit.