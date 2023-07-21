Sixmilebridge Co-op Mart in Co. Clare hosted a special show and sale of Belgian Blue-sired weanlings on Saturday, July 15.

The show and sale took place in conjunction with the general cattle sale at the mart. Speaking to Agriland after the sale, mart manager Joe Clune said: “There were just under 300 cattle on offer in total at the Saturday sale and trade was exceptional in the special sale with a full clearance.”

The show and sale was open to all Belgian Blue-sired male and female weanlings born on or after July 1, 2022 and on or before December 31, 2022.

Sample prices from the show and sale at Sixmilebridge Mart: This 414kg Belgian Blue-cross weanling bull sold for €1,900 This 430kg Belgian Blue-cross heifer sold for €1,900 This 352kg Belgian Blue-cross weanling heifer sold for €1,990 This 430kg Belgian Blue-cross heifer sold for €1,900 This 418kg Belgian Blue-cross bull sold for €2,000

Taking the top price on the day was a 406kg Belgian Blue-cross heifer selling for €2,130 or €5.24/kg.

Limousin and Charolais weanling as Sixmilebridge

The show and sale at Sixmilebridge Mart this coming Saturday (July 22) will be for Limousin and Charolais-sired weanlings.

While all weanlings are welcome to enter the sales, the pre-sale show this Saturday is open to Limousin and Charolais-sired male and female weanlings born on or after July 1, 2022 and on or before December 31, 2022.

The prizes in each class are as follows:

First: €400;

Second: €200;

Third: €100;

A prize of €250 will also be awarded to the seller of the best pair that are sold for the best price per kg. These cattle must be entered for the show and sale.

There will be an entry fee for weanlings taking part in the pre-sale show. Weanlings must be homebred and must be sold on the day to be eligible for the pre-sale show too.

“The sale is set to have leading weanling buyers in attendance,” Clune added.

“The aim of the pre-sale shows are to showcase the best of suckler-bred stock that the west of Ireland has to offer. A super trade is expected on the day.”

Clune said that farmers are also welcome to bring stock along on the day if they do not wish to enter them in the pre-sale show and added that there is sure to be a strong trade for all suckler-bred weanlings at the events.

The Sixmilebridge Mart manager added that the sales are being supported by the Irish Charolais Cattle Society, the Irish Limousin Cattle Society and the Irish Belgian Blue Cattle Society.