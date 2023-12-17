The rate of detections of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI/bird flu) viruses in wild birds in Europe has risen in recent weeks according to a new scientific study.

The latest quarterly report on bird flu published by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), and the EU reference laboratory (EURL) suggests the increase in cases began later in 2023 than in previous years.

“This is possibly due to a delay in the autumn migration of several waterbird species.

“As circulation of the virus among wild birds increases over the winter period, so too does the risk of outbreaks in poultry establishments,” the latest report highlighted.

According to the EFSA despite the delay in rise of detections there is a “higher risk still expected in upcoming months”.

The latest scientific study shows that common cranes were the most “frequently affected species” in relation to the HPAI virus between September to December 2023 in Europe.

Most outbreaks of the virus reported in poultry farms were “primary outbreaks following the introduction of the virus by wild birds”.

Wild birds

Between September, 2 and December 1, 2023, instances of bird flu were reported in 88 domestic birds and 175 wild birds across 23 European countries.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) is continuing to monitor any indication of the HPAI virus in wild birds to “inform the risks presented to poultry and captive birds”.

It has also advised all owners of poultry and captive birds to maintain “strict biosecurity standards at all times”.

According to the latest quarterly report on bird flu seven out of the 11 genotypes of HPAI (bird flu) virus identified in Europe were new and affected different wild bird species, particularly common cranes.

HPAI virus

Separately the report also noted that the HPAI virus was detected in wild birds and mammals in the Antarctic region for the first time.

Overall the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control has assessed that the risk of infection with the virus in Europe remains “low for the general public, and low to moderate for occupationally or otherwise exposed people to infected birds or mammals – wild or domestic.

It has advised that that to further reduce the risk of infection, experts recommend “avoiding exposure” to dead or diseased seabirds or mammals.

According to the European Food Safety Authority a new active surveillance network should be established to monitor bird flu.

Currently a total of 31 countries have surveillance programmes in place to detect outbreaks of HPAI virus in poultry and wild birds – particularly migratory wild birds, which are considered the main source of bird flu entering poultry farms.