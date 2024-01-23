The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has confirmed that just over one third of applications made under tranche 1 of the new Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Schemes (TAMS 3) have now been approved.

Of the 8,203 applications made by farmers under the ten measures contained in the new scheme, 2,784 were approved by January 18.

The latest data from the department also shows that 4,899 applications are currently classified as “in progress”.

349 applications have been rejected by DAFM, while 171 TAMS 3 applications made under tranche 1 were withdrawn.

The following table provides a full breakdown of status of applications made under the ten measures contained in TAMS 3:

SchemeReceivedRejectedWithdrawnIn progressApproved
Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme2,49492682,050284
Dairy Equipment Scheme2353319336
Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme2,05015826898968
Low Emissions Slurry Spreading55121198440
Organic Capital Investment Scheme9282919426454
Pig and Poultry Investment Scheme49001930
Solar Capital Investment Scheme7511214536189
Tillage Capital Investment Scheme4452917130269
Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme25913523110
Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme441118318104
TOTALS8,2033491714,8992,784
Source: DAFM

The Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme, which received the second highest amount of applications, currently has the most approvals at 968.

454 approval letters have been sent to farmers who applied under the Organic Capital Investment Scheme, while 440 applications made for Low Emissions Slurry Spreading (LESS) have been given the green light.

Just 10 of the 259 applications made for the new Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme have been approved.

189 projects for the Solar Capital Investment Scheme have been approved out of 751 applications.

TAMS

TAMS provides grants to farmers to build and/or improve a specified range of farm buildings and equipment on their holdings.

There is an indicative budget of €370 million available for the period 2023-2027, and all investments must be linked to climate, environment or animal welfare.

The deadline for tranche 2 of TAMS 3, which had been extended, closed for applications last Friday (January 19).

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue previously stated that tranche 3 of the scheme will close for applications on Friday, April 12, 2024.

CAP DAFM DAFM SCHEMES TAMS TAMS 3