The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has confirmed that just over one third of applications made under tranche 1 of the new Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Schemes (TAMS 3) have now been approved.

Of the 8,203 applications made by farmers under the ten measures contained in the new scheme, 2,784 were approved by January 18.

The latest data from the department also shows that 4,899 applications are currently classified as “in progress”.

349 applications have been rejected by DAFM, while 171 TAMS 3 applications made under tranche 1 were withdrawn.

The following table provides a full breakdown of status of applications made under the ten measures contained in TAMS 3: Scheme Received Rejected Withdrawn In progress Approved Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme 2,494 92 68 2,050 284 Dairy Equipment Scheme 235 3 3 193 36 Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme 2,050 158 26 898 968 Low Emissions Slurry Spreading 551 2 11 98 440 Organic Capital Investment Scheme 928 29 19 426 454 Pig and Poultry Investment Scheme 49 0 0 19 30 Solar Capital Investment Scheme 751 12 14 536 189 Tillage Capital Investment Scheme 445 29 17 130 269 Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme 259 13 5 231 10 Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme 441 11 8 318 104 TOTALS 8,203 349 171 4,899 2,784 Source: DAFM

The Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme, which received the second highest amount of applications, currently has the most approvals at 968.

454 approval letters have been sent to farmers who applied under the Organic Capital Investment Scheme, while 440 applications made for Low Emissions Slurry Spreading (LESS) have been given the green light.

Just 10 of the 259 applications made for the new Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme have been approved.

189 projects for the Solar Capital Investment Scheme have been approved out of 751 applications.

TAMS

TAMS provides grants to farmers to build and/or improve a specified range of farm buildings and equipment on their holdings.

There is an indicative budget of €370 million available for the period 2023-2027, and all investments must be linked to climate, environment or animal welfare.

The deadline for tranche 2 of TAMS 3, which had been extended, closed for applications last Friday (January 19).

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue previously stated that tranche 3 of the scheme will close for applications on Friday, April 12, 2024.