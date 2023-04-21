The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has decided to extend a condition orange forest fire warning into next week.

The warning, issued on Tuesday (April 18) was set to remain in place until 6:00p.m on Saturday, April 22.

However, due to current weather patterns and the expected high fire risk, the department has moved to keep the warning in place until 6:00p.m on Tuesday, April 25. 🚨🔥#FireWarning extended.



🟠 Condition Orange – high fire risk🟠



We have extended an Orange Forest Fire Warning arising from weather patterns and expected level of risk



🕛Warning in place until 6pm, Tuesday, April 25— Dept of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (@agriculture_ie) April 21, 2023

Arising from current weather patterns, DAFM said that a high fire risk is deemed to exist in all areas where hazardous fuels such as dead grasses and shrub fuels like heather and gorse exist.

Advertisement

A high-pressure system centred over Scandinavia continues to induce easterly airflows over Ireland with moderate to low humidity and moderate to fresh easterly winds.

Southern and eastern regions may get some light rain over the coming days, however, northern and western parts are forecast to stay dry and this may significantly increase fire risk.

Fire warning

Most recent ignition activity appears to be strongly associated with active turf cutting areas, the department said.

Advertisement

Fire behaviour is likely to be strongly influenced by increased windspeeds near the30km/h threshold and low humidity levels associated with these winds, particularly in northern and western regions.

Forest owners and managers are again being advised to prepare for likely outbreaks of fire.

The department said that fire lines, fire plans, and fire suppression equipment should be reviewed and made ready.

Forest owners, farmers, rural dwellers and other countryside users are asked to be extremely vigilant regarding fire activity and to report any suspicious or illegal activity to the Gardaí and to fire services.

It is an offence to cut, grub, burn or otherwise destroy any vegetation growing on any land not then cultivated between March 1 and August 31, in any year.