The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has issued a ‘Condition Orange’ forest fire warning for the coming days.

Due to the current weather patterns, the department said that a high fire-risk is deemed to exist in all areas where “hazardous fuels” such as dead grasses and shrub fuels like gorse and heather are present.

The warning is currently set to remain in place until 6:00p.m on Saturday, April 22, pending significant rainfall.

A high-pressure weather system currently located over Scandinavia will bring easterly airflows over Ireland with moderate humidity and moderate wind speeds as the week progresses.

Fire warning

According to the department, fire behaviour is likely to be influenced by moderate windspeeds of 15-25km/h , but higher windspeeds above the critical 30km/h threshold may be experienced in some southern coastal areas.

Where fires occur, they will be strongly affected by current dead fuel availability. 🔥Do not cause or light fires in and around forests or open land

🚒Dispose of smoking materials responsibly

👨‍🚒Do not attempt to intervene or fight fires

⚠️Gather everybody and move to a safe fuel-free location such as a car park, upwind of fire

📞Call 999 or 112 to report a fire

Forest owners and managers are being advised to prepare for likely outbreaks of fire.

The department said that fire lines, fire plans, fire suppression equipment should be reviewed and made ready.

Forest owners, farmers, rural dwellers and other countryside users are asked to be extremely vigilant regarding fire activity and to report any suspicious or illegal activity to the Gardaí and to fire services.

It is an offence to cut, grub, burn or otherwise destroy any vegetation growing on any land not then cultivated between March 1 and August 31 in any year.

The department reminded members of the public who are planning on visiting forests not to use barbeques or open fires at any stage.