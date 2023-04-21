Gardaí are currently conducting a national speed enforcement operation ‘Slow Down’, supported by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and other stakeholders, for a 24-hour period from 7:00a.m today (Friday, March 1) until 7.00a.m tomorrow, Saturday, April 22, 2023.

Gardaí said that the aim of ‘Slow Down Day’ is to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding, to increase compliance with speed limits and act as a deterrent to driving at excessive or inappropriate speed.

The overall objective is to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads.

The event forms part of a day of action across Europe aimed at combatting speed on the roads.

Gardaí

As the summer is approaching, Gardaí reminded drivers that no matter how good the road and weather conditions are, any increase in speed will significantly increase the likelihood of being involved in a serious or fatal road traffic collision.

Last year, 157 lives were tragically lost on the country’s roads, the largest death toll on our roads since 2016.

Advertisement

To date this year there have been 52 fatalities on our roads, an increase on three on the same day last year.

Data from gardaí and the RSA shows that drivers continue to speed.

During 2022, 73% of fatal collisions occurred on rural (80km/h or more) roads with 27% on urban roads.

It has been estimated that 30% of fatal collisions are as a direct result of speeding or inappropriate speed.

Speed

Chief superintendent Jane Humphries, from the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau, said: “As we all hit the road, it’s important to remember that every time we get behind the wheel, we hold the responsibility of keeping ourselves and others safe.

“Unfortunately, accidents and fatalities on the road are still far too common, and one of the major causes of these incidents is speeding.

“Speeding not only puts you at risk but also endangers the lives of others around you. Every time you speed, you increase the likelihood of losing control of your vehicle, which could lead to a serious or fatal accident.

“Additionally, if you are driving too fast, you might not be able to react in time to avoid an obstacle or another vehicle on the road,” she said.

Advertisement

“Let’s take the initiative to make our roads safer, not only this National Slow Down Day but every day, by slowing down and making sure we are driving at a safe and appropriate speed.

“By doing so, we can help prevent accidents and make our communities safer for everyone, the chief superintendent added.



