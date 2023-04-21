The weekend will see largely cool conditions by the standards of late April, with some showers at times as well.

It will start dry this morning (Friday, April 21) with spells of sunshine for many, but cloud will increase across the southern half of the country as the morning progresses. It will stay largely dry and mostly sunny across Ulster for the remainder of the day.

However, it will be cloudier at times across Leinster, Munster and Connacht, with some showers possible, especially during the evening. Highest temperatures will range from 12° to 16°, warmest in Ulster with a moderate to fresh northeast breeze.

It looks set to be mostly cloudy overnight with occasional light rain or drizzle. However, some northern and northwestern areas will be dry and clear. Minimum temperatures will be 5° to 8° in a moderate east to northeast breeze.

Tomorrow (Saturday, April 22) is expected to be a mostly cloudy day with showery rain at times. Some heavy downpours are possible, especially in the midlands and south.

Top temperatures tomorrow will generally range from 9° to 12° but touching 13° or 14° degrees in any brighter spells, with light to moderate northerly or variable winds.

Showery rain in the east and south is expected to clear on Saturday night to leave a cold night with clear spells and variable amounts of cloud. Lowest temperatures will be 1° to 4° in light or moderate northerly breezes.

There will be some bright spells on Sunday (April 23) but there will be a good deal of cloud overall, with scattered showers. Showers may turn heavy and prolonged in the northeast later in the day.

Maximum temperatures on Sunday will be 10° to 15°, coolest in the north in moderate northwest winds.

On Sunday night, showers will continue across the north and east but with long dry periods in the south and west. It will be a cold night, with lowest temperatures ranging from 2° to 5° in light northerly winds.

Following the weekend, Monday (April 24) will be a fresh and breezy day with a mix of cloud and some bright spells. It is expected to remain largely dry but the odd shower may occur. Maximum temperatures will be 8° to 11° in a fresh and gusty northerly breeze.

It will be cold on Monday night with clear spells and there is the potential for a widespread frost as temperatures dip to between -2° to +3°.