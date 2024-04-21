The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) is currently examining a submission seeking to secure Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) status for Irish boxty.

Boxty is a traditional Irish potato-based pancake which is mostly associated with the north midlands, north Connacht and southern Ulster.

Recipes for boxty can vary but all contain finely grated, raw potatoes and are served fried.

Boxty

Independent TD Marian Harkin has been involved in the campaign by artisan producers in Cavan and surrounding counties to secure European recognition for boxty for over a decade.

In a parliament question this week the Sligo-Leitrim deputy asked Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue to provide an update on the application for PGI status for the product.

Geographical Indications identify a product whose quality, reputation or other characteristics are linked to its geographical origin.

As the competent authority for PGI status in this country, DAFM checks PGI applications to ensure that the application and product specification are compliant with the relevant European Commission regulations governing the scheme.

“PGI applications require scrutiny at a number of levels: by my own Department, by stakeholders through the national opposition procedure, by the European Commission and by other member states and third countries,” Minister McConalogue said.

“The boxty PGI applicant has engaged with my department and has undertaken important work to finalise their product specification and single document in line with the European Commission requirements.

“My department is currently examining the latest submission from the applicant for the boxty PGI.

“Once my Department is satisfied that the application is ready, the application can move to the next stage which is the national opposition procedure,” he said.

Minister McConalogue added that he is “very supportive of PGI applications” as they “add value to our agri-food products” along with highlighting their heritage.

PGI

Ireland currently has a number of food and drink products which have secured PGI status, including the Waterford Blaa, Sneem Black Pudding, Connemara Hill Lamb and Irish whiskey.

The European Commission granted all-island PGI status for ‘Irish Grass Fed Beef’ in December.

Last month, the first PGI beef product to be made available to European consumers appeared on shelves in 170 Esselunga supermarkets in Italy.

Bord Bia has previously said that the PGI status can help “to promote the unique characteristics of Irish beef, and further distinguish our beef farmers are producers of a premium quality product”.