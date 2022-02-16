The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has today (Wednesday, February 16, 2022) confirmed that the 2022 Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) is now open for applications.

The department also announced that farmers can make applications for related schemes from today.

In the coming days, the DAFM stated that farmers will get their BPS information pack in the post. This package will include farm maps and land details for this year, along with a help sheet to help farmers and their advisors with their online applications.

Since 2018, applications must be made online to comply with EU regulations, therefore there will not be a paper application included in the pack.

Over the coming weeks, the DAFM said that all farmers will be notified of the current value of their 2022 payment entitlements through agfood.ie.

Farmers can apply for all elements of direct payments online including BPS; Greening; Young Farmers Scheme; Protein Aid; and National Reserve.

The department said that this ensures that all applications under these schemes can be processed as efficiently as possible.

DAFM reminded farmers to ensure that their applications for the Areas of Natural Constraint Scheme (ANC) are correct.

Those who want to avail of the Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM), GLAS and the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) can also make applications online.

The closing date for BPS applications for this year is Monday, May 16, 2022.

In a statement, the DAFM said: “Farmers and advisors are urged to avail of the early opening of the application process now rather than waiting until nearer the closing date.”

The department said that any farmers with questions on registering for agfood.ie can call 049 4368288. If a farmer is registered online and has questions relating to their BPS application they can contact 057 8674422.