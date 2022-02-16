An Taisce has said it respects the decision by the Supreme Court to refuse its appeal against the planning permission granted for Glanbia’s €140 million cheese facility at Belview, Co. Kilkenny.

But, it said it was heartened that the court had recognised that it had raised important issues regarding the development and consent process involved in the planning process.

In a statement today, An Taisce said:

“We appreciate the attention the Supreme Court gave to what was clearly recognised as an issue at the heart of environmental law.

“In particular, we note the [court’s] comments that ‘although An Taisce has lost its appeal and its challenge to the grant of planning permission in respect of the factory has been dismissed, it has nevertheless raised important and practical issues regarding the development consent process’.”

An Taisce said it made the appeal in the belief that the tests and structures in place in relation to granting permission were insufficient.

“Our overriding reaction is of continuing concern. Regrettably, the issues raised by this case have not gone away.

“We fully acknowledge the difficulties this important case presented for the developers, their investors and, in particular, their suppliers.

“An Taisce very much supports a just transition to a sustainable system of food production that guarantees a viable agriculture sector in the context of our adaptation to climate change.”

An Taisce said it valued the opportunity to engage in the planning process, and will continue its vital role as an environmental watchdog.

“We continue to study the full judgment and may provide a more detailed response in due course.”