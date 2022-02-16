The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) will participate in a European (EU)-led research call worth €8m that will investigate the the impact of diet and lifestyles on health, with the aim of preventing dietary-related chronic diseases.

‘A Healthy Diet for a Healthy Life’ will be rolled out under the EU Joint programming Initiative with the DAFM contributing funding of €500,000 to facilitate the participation of researchers in eligible Irish institutions.

This specific research call deals with the connections between infectious and dietary-related diseases, and the potential for food-based solutions.

Commenting, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine with responsibility for research and development, Martin Heydon said:

‘‘This new research call is particularly important and timely given the impact that Covid-19 and other illnesses can have on those with vulnerable immune systems.

“We have long understood that food can impact on our ability to fight disease. This research will look at this and opens the possibility for the development of new, innovative, value-added foods,” he said.

‘‘The Food Vision strategy identified the clear value of linking our food systems with positive health. This international research aligns well with this vision. It is critical as we move forward that we create ‘value added’ in the food sector through insight and innovation.”

He added that participation in such initiatives should also help to deliver on the Healthy Ireland Strategic Action Plan 2021-2005, particularly those around empowering people to keep well.