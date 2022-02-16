The Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal taken by An Taisce against the contentious €140m cheese plant planned for development by Glanbia in Belview, Co. Kilkenny.

This paves the way for the development of the facility, a spokesperson for Glanbia told Agriland.

Today’s Supreme Court decision upholds An Brod Pleanála’s approval of the facility back in July, 2020.

An Taisce’s appeal cited concerns over how the planning and approval process for the plant was undertaken.

This long-running affair began when An Taisce raised objections to the proposed plant with An Bord Pleanála, which the planning authority rejected.

The environmental group was granted leave to appeal to the Supreme Court in September last, after the High Court’s decision to dismiss its challenge against An Bord Pleanála’s granting of planning permission.

Following the Supreme Court’s decision to take the case, Glanbia said it remained “totally committed” to the Belview cheese facility, despite the ongoing legal battle.

Glanbia will release a statement shortly.

Stay tuned to Agriland for more in this story…